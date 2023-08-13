86º
Man fatally stabbed in West Side disturbance, police say

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man has died at an area hospital after he was stabbed during a disturbance on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital for the death around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Dallas Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a witness and a victim were in the 1600 block of North Zarzamora Street when they got into a disturbance with the two suspects.

During the incident, the man was stabbed multiple times, said SAPD.

The witness then transported the victim from the scene to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

