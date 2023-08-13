Man arrested after trying to kidnap woman at Target store in East Texas, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 22-year-old man is in custody after he tried to kidnap an 18-year-old woman at a Target store in East Texas, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.

Jose Luis Contreras was arrested at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, at a restaurant in Conroe, Texas, in connection with the attempted kidnapping, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The attempted kidnapping happened Wednesday at a Target store in the Magnolia, Texas area. Deputies said the victim was getting into her vehicle when Contreras grabbed her from behind and tried to get her into his car, according to KPRC’s report.

The woman was able to escape Contreras’ grasp and he then sped away from the scene in a gray vehicle, authorities said. Further details on the incident are limited.

Contreras is charged with attempted kidnapping, a felony, and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

“I could not be more proud of the men and women of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office who worked around the clock these last few days to identify and apprehend this dangerous criminal,” Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a statement. Today is a reminder that when we stand united, we can achieve remarkable things. Let this be a testament to the strength and resilience of our community.”