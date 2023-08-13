Police officer held at gunpoint while attempting to break up parking lot fight, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A Crystal City police officer attempting to break up a group argument was held a gunpoint with a sawed-off shotgun Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Emerald Ash.

Witnesses told officers that the disturbance started with a party fight that spilled into the complex’s parking lot.

During the fight, the suspect became angered by the disturbance, came downstairs with a sawed-off shotgun, and pointed it at them.

Police say that’s when the 48-year-old Crystal PD officer, who was working security at the apartment complex in full police uniform, reported he was going to break up an arguing group.

While attempting to break up the group, the gun-wielding suspect pointed the firearm at him, telling the officer not to move.

SAPD South patrol officers arrived at that time, and the suspect and a woman fled upstairs to an unknown apartment unit.

No injuries were reported in the incident.