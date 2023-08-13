86º
Police officer held at gunpoint while attempting to break up parking lot fight, SAPD says

No injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A Crystal City police officer attempting to break up a group argument was held a gunpoint with a sawed-off shotgun Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Emerald Ash.

Witnesses told officers that the disturbance started with a party fight that spilled into the complex’s parking lot.

During the fight, the suspect became angered by the disturbance, came downstairs with a sawed-off shotgun, and pointed it at them.

Police say that’s when the 48-year-old Crystal PD officer, who was working security at the apartment complex in full police uniform, reported he was going to break up an arguing group.

While attempting to break up the group, the gun-wielding suspect pointed the firearm at him, telling the officer not to move.

SAPD South patrol officers arrived at that time, and the suspect and a woman fled upstairs to an unknown apartment unit.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

