SAPD: Drunk driver arrested after running red light, causing crash

SAN ANTONIO – An intoxicated driver is behind bars after they ran a red light and attempted to flee the scene of a crash they caused, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of the 6500 block of Ingram Road and NW Loop 410 Access Road.

Police said the driver of a Cadillac Escalade disregarded a red signal light and struck a Nissan on the driver’s side at the intersection.

The Nissan driver, a 51-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 32-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with bodily injuries by a family member and EMS.

SAPD said the Cadillac driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but was taken into custody.

They were then found to be intoxicated and arrested for Failure to Stop and Render Aid - Moving, Driving While Intoxicated, and Evading on foot.