Archdiocese of San Antonio removes Comal County priest from duties following sexual misconduct allegations

SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio removed a priest assigned to a Comal County Catholic church from his ministerial duties following allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual grooming of a minor.

According to Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the Rev. Jesus Eduardo “Lalo” Martinez-Solis of St. Joseph Church in Honey Creek in Spring Branch was removed from his duties on July 26.

The archdiocese launched an investigation into the allegations after a teen made a report through the Archdiocesan Misconduct Hotline on July 25. The Comal County Sherriff’s Office was also notified of the report.

The Archdiocesan Review Board advised Garcia-Siller that there was sufficient evidence of sexual misconduct, and Martinez posed a continuing risk to minors and should not be allowed to continue being a priest.

“I have removed Father Martinez’ faculties and have prohibited him from exercising any priestly ministry and from using clerical clothes or clerical titles,” Garcia-Siller said in a written statement. “I would like to express my gratitude and respect to the minor teen who bravely came forward and helped our Church by participating in the investigation. I hope that this will provide inspiration to other’s who experience sexual misconduct to report to the authorities these tragic incidents.”

Martinez-Solis is the second priest to be removed recently by the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

The Rev. Alejandro Ortega was removed from St. Monica’s Church in Converse following allegations of sexually inappropriate physical contact with a minor, García-Siller said in a letter read to the congregation on Sunday.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Special Crimes Division was informed of the allegation.

The archdiocese encourages anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse to contact police and the Office for Victim Assistance and Safe Environment at 210-734-7786.

Any violation of the Code of Conduct can be reported through the third-party Archdiocesan Misconduct Hotline at 844-709-1169.

You can read the letter from the archbishop regarding Martinez-Solis’s removal below: