Get paid to scare people at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost spooky season for SeaWorld San Antonio and that means the park needs scare actors for its annual Howl-O-Scream event.

Any ghouls and goblins looking for a job can attend open auditions at the park over the next two weekends.

Auditions will take place at 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday, August 18

Saturday, August 19

Sunday, August 20

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

Sunday, August 27

SeaWorld San Antonio officials said they’re looking to hire hundreds of open positions including scare actors, stilt walkers, bungee jumpers, sliders, and more.

Benefits of being a SeaWorld employee include free park admission, discounts on tickets for friends and family, park discounts on food and merchandise, and exclusive employee events and giveaways.

Be prepared to show off blood-curdling screams, startling scare techniques, creepy character movements and sinister laughs. No previous experience is required.

Ideal character actors possess the ability to portray eerie characters complete with costumes, make-up and props.

Think you have what it takes to be a spooky actor? Head to the human resources building at SeaWorld San Antonio during one of the open audition times. Enter through the employee parking lot at Gate 4, located at 10819 Military Drive West.