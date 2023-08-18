Trash talk leads to stabbing of man on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained following a stabbing on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from Brady Boulevard and Frio City Road.

According to police, a man in his 20s had gotten into a dispute with someone that had begun over some trash talk. That’s when, police say, the victim during a fight was stabbed three times in his back and shoulder.

Police said the wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

A suspect, a man in his late 20s, was detained at the scene. It is unclear what, if any charges he now faces.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, police said.