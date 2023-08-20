New Braunfels teen dies at hospital after being pulled from Comal River, officials say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A New Braunfels teen drowned after he was swimming with his family in the Comal River, at the New Braunfels Tube Chute, according to city officials.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday. Initially, authorities were called for a report of a missing person.

The 16-year-old boy was swimming above the Tube Chute Dam with his family when he went under the water and didn’t resurface, according to city officials.

River patrol officers searched the area, and at 5:20 p.m., the teen was found by other swimmers in the area just above the dam.

Bystanders pulled the teen from the water, called 911, and then started CPR until help arrived, officials said.

He was taken by ambulance to Christus New Braunfels hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

City officials said the teen’s family has been notified, but his name will not be released out of respect for his loved ones.

There was no sign of foul play and alcohol was not a factor, according to authorities.

Detectives said they are investigating whether a pre-existing medical condition was a factor in the incident.