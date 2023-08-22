Medina County fire crews battle a brush fire for over a week

Dry conditions, high winds, and rough terrain are to blame for the ongoing brush fire still burning in Medina County.

“It’s very rocky, very thick with brush. And as dry as everything is, it’s just the smallest amount of heat. And, you know, these things light off,” said Medina County ESD1 Fire Chief Clinton Cooke.

Crews have been fighting the Stead Fire for over a week. Although it was contained briefly, the fire later reignited over the weekend.

County and state agencies have been called in to help, but there’s still danger at only 85 percent containment.

“We haven’t seen this fire grow in over 36 hours, but there’s still a lot of heat out here,” he says pointing to the already burned areas.

Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Mark Chadwick says there’s been over 400 acres burned in just one weekend, plus another 30 to 50 the weekend before.

Chadwick is pleading for rural communities to be cautious to prevent any more fires.

“We need some good soaking rain that’s going to come in here, provide some more moisture back to the soil, and get things to a condition to where we can feel a little more comfortable,” he said.