Recipe: Plant-based tacos with a Swedish twist

Tacos are a staple in South Texas. But if you’re looking for a way to spice up your tacos, try this plant-based taco recipe with a Swedish twist!
Here’s how to make it.
IKEA Plant-Based Tacos
Ingredients:
- VÄRLDSKLOK shapeable plant mince
- 1 packet of taco seasoning,1 oz.
- 4 oz. water
- SMAKRIK canola oil for frying
- 8 pcs. soft tortilla bread
Lime-Pickled Red Onion:
- 1 red onion
- 1 lime
PICO DE GALLO:
- 4 tomatoes
- 1 white onion
- 1 red chili
- 1 lime
- 4 tbsp. chopped cilantro
- 0.5 tsp. salt
GUACAMOLE:
- 4 avocados
- 1 pressed garlic clove
- 1 lime
- 4 tbsp. fresh cilantro
- 1 jalapeño
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Fry the mince on medium heat in the canola oil.
- Add the taco seasoning and water.
- Fry until the water boils into the mince.
Lime-Pickled Onion:
- Slice the red onion thinly, preferably with a mandolin.
- Squeeze out the juice from one lime and knead into the onion.
- Let stand for 30 minutes before serving.
PICO DE GALLO:
- Finely chop the tomatoes, onion and chili.
- Mix everything and stir in the chopped cilantro, salt and juice from one lime.
GUACAMOLE:
- Finely chop the cilantro and jalapeño.
- Peel, remove the pits and mash the avocados.
- Squeeze in the juice from one lime. Mix with the other ingredients.
Heat the tortilla bread and fill your taco with what you like!