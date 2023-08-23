Recipe: Plant-based tacos with a Swedish twist

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Tacos are a staple in South Texas. But if you’re looking for a way to spice up your tacos, try this plant-based taco recipe with a Swedish twist!

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

VÄRLDSKLOK shapeable plant mince

1 packet of taco seasoning,1 oz.

4 oz. water

SMAKRIK canola oil for frying

8 pcs. soft tortilla bread

Lime-Pickled Red Onion:

1 red onion

1 lime

PICO DE GALLO:

4 tomatoes

1 white onion

1 red chili

1 lime

4 tbsp. chopped cilantro

0.5 tsp. salt

GUACAMOLE:

4 avocados

1 pressed garlic clove

1 lime

4 tbsp. fresh cilantro

1 jalapeño

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Fry the mince on medium heat in the canola oil. Add the taco seasoning and water. Fry until the water boils into the mince.

Lime-Pickled Onion:

Slice the red onion thinly, preferably with a mandolin. Squeeze out the juice from one lime and knead into the onion. Let stand for 30 minutes before serving.

PICO DE GALLO:

Finely chop the tomatoes, onion and chili. Mix everything and stir in the chopped cilantro, salt and juice from one lime.

GUACAMOLE:

Finely chop the cilantro and jalapeño. Peel, remove the pits and mash the avocados. Squeeze in the juice from one lime. Mix with the other ingredients.

Heat the tortilla bread and fill your taco with what you like!