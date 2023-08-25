Video: Endangered secretary bird hatches at San Antonio Zoo

A rare secretary bird hatched at the San Antonio Zoo, marking the first birth of its kind there in 15 years.

SAN ANTONIO – A rare secretary bird hatched at the San Antonio Zoo for the first time in more than 15 years.

The San Antonio Zoo announced the successful hatching on Friday, adding that the chick “brings excitement and hope for the future of this magnificent species,” which is listed as endangered.

Its parents are Bernard and Santika, who have been mates for five years.

The zoo is one of 12 facilities across the U.S. to house secretary birds, which are endemic to sub-Saharan Africa.

Its populations have been declining due to a number of factors, like urban sprawl, agricultural development, deforestation and poaching. Their homes have also been threatened due to the burning and clearing of grasslands for livestock, according to National Geographic.

Secretary birds are carnivores that can live 10-15 years, and they’re known for their black crest of feathers on their heads.

An adult secretary bird. (San Antonio Zoo)

The National Geographic and San Antonio Zoo state they hunt on the ground and eat rodents, amphibians and reptiles, including snakes like black mambas and cobras.

“We are thrilled about the arrival of this secretary bird chick,” Tim Morrow, the president and CEO of San Antonio Zoo, said in a news release. “It serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team. We hope that this successful hatch will raise awareness about the critical conservation work being done to protect these magnificent birds and their natural habitats.”

The zoo said people can keep up with the chick’s progress by checking the zoo’s social media platforms.