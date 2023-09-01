2 suspects arrested, charged with murder in March robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested two suspects in connection with a March robbery turned murder.

Mariah Cabrera, 20, and Jayveon Johnson, 21, were arrested and charged with murder.

According to SAPD, one of the suspects organized a drug deal online and set up a meeting with the victim, David Allen Rezentes, 20.

Rezentes met the pair near the 3200 block of El Paso Street, where the suspects ambushed, robbed and shot Rezentes, who later died.

Detectives utilized leads and video surveillance to identify Cabrera and Johnson.

SAPD’s Covert Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted detectives in locating the suspects today and taking them into custody without incident.

While both are charged with murder, SAPD did not disclose who shot the victim.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.