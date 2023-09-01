83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 suspects arrested, charged with murder in March robbery

While both are charged with murder, SAPD did not disclose who shot the victim

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested two suspects in connection with a March robbery turned murder.

Mariah Cabrera, 20, and Jayveon Johnson, 21, were arrested and charged with murder.

According to SAPD, one of the suspects organized a drug deal online and set up a meeting with the victim, David Allen Rezentes, 20.

Rezentes met the pair near the 3200 block of El Paso Street, where the suspects ambushed, robbed and shot Rezentes, who later died.

Detectives utilized leads and video surveillance to identify Cabrera and Johnson.

SAPD’s Covert Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted detectives in locating the suspects today and taking them into custody without incident.

While both are charged with murder, SAPD did not disclose who shot the victim.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Joe Arredondo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.