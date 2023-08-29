WATCH LIVE: Sasha Skare murder trial, Day 2

SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a woman accused of fatally shooting a San Antonio rapper in 2021 continues with day two on Wednesday.

Sasha Skare is charged with murder in the shooting death of Martell Derouen, who went by the name of Kordone.

Derouen was found dead inside his apartment in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway on Jan. 26, 2021.

According to her arrest affidavit, Skare was in a relationship with Derouen at the time of his death. Investigators believe they got into an argument and Skare allegedly shot Derouen through the front door of his apartment on Jan. 22.

Derouen was a known San Antonio rapper and was related to singing sensation Beyoncé.

Skare was arrested weeks later and according to the arrest affidavit surveillance footage from the apartment complex put Skare at the scene.

Skare on Aug. 25, declined a plea deal and headed to trial, which started on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

