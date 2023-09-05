Here’s what on deep discount in September

The holiday may have come and gone, but the Labor Day sales continue with deep discounts.

“To kick things off this month look for Labor Day sales on large appliances, like refrigerators and washing machines, and then throughout the month, you’ll also see a lot of sales around seasonal items,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports tracks prices all year on top-rated products to determine when they are the lowest.

Here’s what’s hot in September.

This LG fridge is as low as $1,166 at Appliances Connection. That’s $263 off.

Consumer Reports says the 28-inch-wide bottom-freezer refrigerator did well in its tests for thermostat control, energy efficiency, and noise.

This LG Top-loader is as low as $798 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Wayfair. That’s a savings of $251.

The washer received excellent scores in CR’s tests for energy efficiency, water efficiency, and vibration.

And whether it’s wildfire smoke, allergies, or virus protection, keep the air clean with an air purifier.

The BlueAir Blue Pure 211i Max is as low as $279.99 at Best Buy, about $70 off.

Consumer Reports says this model scored excellent overall in its tests, removing dust and smoke from its test chamber.

College football is back, so you can kick your tailgate to the next level this year with a new grill.

This Weber portable grill is as low as $279 at Amazon.

It’s a good time to stock up on school supplies as retailers want to move them off the shelves. And, if you need a new laptop, Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Air is discounted to $749.99 at Amazon.

Typically, the lowest prices on tech are around Thanksgiving. But, September could be a good time to upgrade your cellphone. Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 15 next week, meaning prices should drop on current models.

Looking for something else? Consumer Reports says air conditioners, clothes dryers, lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and ranges should all be on sale this month.

Find more Consumer Reports on KSAT.com here