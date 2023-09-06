TDCJ issues immediate lockdown, search of all correctional facilities

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Wednesday that the agency implemented a statewide lockdown and search of all of its correctional facilities.

Visitations are canceled until further notice.

According to a press release, the actions were needed to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides.

“Over the last five years, the volume of illegal narcotics entering the system has substantially increased. This directly impacts the safety of staff and inmates. Additionally, this year the number of inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased. It is believed that the majority of the incidents are tied back to illegal drugs,” the release stated.

Each facility is expected to undergo intensified searches of inmates and staff. Facilities will utilize specialized search teams and narcotic dogs for comprehensive searches.

Effective Sept. 6, 2023, the TDCJ moved to a digital mail system. All incoming mail should be sent to the digital mail processing center where it will be sorted, scanned and uploaded to the inmate’s secure tablet. Inmates without tablets will receive black-and-white copies of their mail.

Inmates still have access to the phone system during the lockdown.

TDCJ did not give a timetable for the systemwide lockdown but said after the comprehensive searches are complete, normal operations will resume.