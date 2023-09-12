Go nuts at Seguin Pecan Fest this October

World's Largest Pecan in front of the Guadalupe County Courthouse in Seguin, Texas.

SEGUIN, Texas – A fall-friendly, family festival celebrating pecans is set to take place in Seguin this October.

Visitors can go nuts at the Seguin Pecan Fest on Oct. 28.

There will be various vendors selling their wares, a number of different events throughout the day and a beer and wine garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival-goers can break out of their shells at the following mini-events:

*Descriptions provided by the festival

Red Barn 20th Anniversary Pecan Fest Event - Outside the Barn: Heritage Village tours and demonstrations, antique tractor pull, farm animal and alpaca visits, new dog costume contest, rope making, classic car and antique equipment exhibits, live local entertainment, master gardener presentations. Inside the Barn: Pecan baking contest, Koehler Tool exhibit and tour, Ag education & antique equipment exhibits, pecan museum, world’s largest pecan, pecan vendors, food and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trade Days - More than 100 vendors will be set up around Central Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the vendors, the Seguin Art League will have a wet paint sale featuring Seguin landmarks painted the day before. Additionally, the public can vote on their favorite piece. The artwork will be set up in front of their building at 104 South Austin Street.

Wilson Pottery Foundation Show - Pottery collectors from across Texas will gather to display, sell and trade collections. Activities for kids include a pottery wheel photo op, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon artist, jewelry making and coloring sheets. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get “Crackin” Contest - Think you are the fastest nut cracker in the land? Put your skills to the test by entering our Get “Crackin” Contest. Each contestant will have three minutes to crack as many whole pecan halves as possible. We will provide the pecans and the nutcrackers - you provide the skill. Prizes will be awarded to the top three contestants.

Hats Off to Juan Seguin Pub Crawl - The Hats Off to Juan Seguin Pub Crawl will be from 7-10 p.m. In honor of Juan Seguin’s 217th birthday. Pub crawl participants are asked to show up wearing a fun, creative hat while meeting up with their friends for a fun evening in downtown Seguin. Check-in will be at 1916 Bar & Bistro to get your Hats Off to Juan Seguin Pub Crawl passport. Wear your creative hat all evening long as you go bar to bar. Participating bars will offer drink specials, and several will have entertainment.

According to the Pecan Fest website, a full list of events and activities is still in the works.

Seguin is known as the pecan capital of Texas and the city happily celebrates being the home of the world’s largest pecan. A report from Roadside America notes that the pecan crown was earned in 2011 with a 16-foot-long, 8-foot-wide creation.