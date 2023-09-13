Monster jam returns to Alamodome in January 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Monster Jam is roaring its way back to the Alamodome for an adrenaline-charged weekend in January 2024.

The action-packed Stadium Series Championship is set for Jan. 14-15, and tickets are now available on pre-sale, according to a press release.

World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The line-up for the event includes the following:

Grave Digger, driven by Tyler Menninga

Max-D, driven by Tom Meents

Zombie, driven by Bari Musawwir

Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, driven by Bryce Kenny

El Toro Loco, driven by Jamey Garner

Lucas Stabilizer, driven by Cynthia Gauthier

Megalodon, driven by Todd LeDuc

Black Pearl, driven by Cole Venard

Jester, driven by Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken , driven by Nick Pagliarulo

Bad Company, driven by John Gordon

Shaker, driven by Ryan Disharoon

Fans can also see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews and get autographs along with pictures at the event.

Additional activities include the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the series trophy.

On Jan. 13, the pit party will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the main event will start at 7 p.m. On Jan. 14, the pit party is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the main event is slated for 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.