4.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Karnes County on Thursday; 4th quake this week

United States Geological Survey map shows four earthquakes in Texas between Sept. 11-12, 2023.

KARNES COUNTY – Karnes County experienced its fourth earthquake this week — and this one was actually strong enough to be felt in neighboring Wilson County.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 4.0 magnitude quake struck at 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, about 11 miles northeast of Falls City.

A magnitude of 4.0 is considered a “light” earthquake and generally doesn’t cause any damage.

Still, it was the strongest of four earthquakes to rattle the area this week.

At 3:07 p.m. on Monday, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 11 miles southeast of Stockdale. It had a magnitude of 3.2.

The second one, with a magnitude of 3.1, was measured about 10 miles northeast of Falls City at 6:49 p.m.

A third quake was recorded in the same place at 6:56 p.m. It measured 2.8 in magnitude.

Earthquakes that small are recorded on local seismographs, but are generally not felt.

Some earthquakes in the south-central United States have been linked to oil and gas production, particularly the underground injection of wastewater — a byproduct of oil and gas production.

The strongest earthquake in Texas in recent years happened last November in West Texas.

The 5.4 magnitude earthquake 12 miles north of Midland was the third strongest on record in Texas and could be felt all the way to downtown San Antonio. That one even damaged the Robert B. Green historical building.

The strongest earthquake recorded in the state happened in 1931 and measured 6.5 in magnitude. There was a 5.7-magnitude earthquake in 1995.