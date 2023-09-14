City Council passes $3.7B budget, including new fund that could help cover travel to out-of-state abortion clinics

San Antonio – This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

San Antonio’s largest-ever budget will include hiring a record number of police officers, a big bump in the Animal Care Services budget, and a controversial new fund that could end up subsidizing travel costs for out-of-state abortions.

The city council passed the $3.7 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2024 Thursday morning in a 10-0-1 vote. It will take effect Oct. 1 at the beginning of the 2024 fiscal year.

The council also slightly lowered the property tax rate from 54.161 cents per $100 of valuation to 54.159 cents. It has already maxed out the homestead exemption to 20% for the city portion of homeowners’ tax bills.

Councilman Marc Whyte (D10) abstained from the main budget vote as a form of protest over the inclusion of the so-called “Reproductive Justice Fund.” The Northeast Side councilman had tried unsuccessfully first to restrict how the fund would be used and then to separate it from the budget for a separate vote.

The controversial fund was a $500,000 amendment sought by abortion advocacy groups and supported by most of the city council in some form.

Advocates said it could be administered by the Metropolitan Health District and used to support groups that offer resources like STI testing or prenatal vitamins, reproductive healthcare education, support for doula training, or training for reproductive healthcare service providers.

More notably, they said it could also be used to support groups that cover travel costs for women seeking legal abortions out-of-state, which Whyte strongly opposed.

Several council members had asked to add the fund to the city budget, though their written requests avoided the explicit language advocates had used about covering travel costs. The city council will still have to define the exact uses for the fund later — likely this fall.

The city attorney has said the legal risk the city faces would depend on what services they cover.

Councilwoman Teri Castillo (D5), one of the primary supporters of the fund, has said helping organizations that offer travel assistance would “ideally” be part of the fund’s purpose and has painted it as a way to “put money where our mouth was” on the previous council’s 2022 resolution expressing support for abortion access.

Whyte prompted a vote on whether to restrict the use of the fund by specifically excluding any services for abortion care or access to abortion. He and Councilman John Courage (D9) were the only ones to support the restriction in a failed 2-9 vote.

Whyte then tried to have the fund removed from the budget, but was only supported by Councilman Manny Pelaez (D8), who said he wanted the District 10 councilman to be able to vote on the budget given his support for other items. Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) abstained from the failed 2-8-1 vote on that motion because of his own history of attempting to remove parts of the budget.

RECORD INCREASE OF POLICE OFFICERS

The San Antonio Police Department will add 105 police officers, the single largest increase to the department since at least the start of the millennium.

All but five of those positions will be patrol officers, part of a multi-year plan to put 360 more officers onto the streets so officers have more time for “proactive” policing. Another five would be instructors at the SAPD academy, which is scheduled to have an extra class of cadets.

MENTAL HEALTH TEAMS

City council members were strongly in favor of expanding the city’s mental health response during the budget talks, especially after the June 23 death of Melissa Perez at the hands of SAPD officers, as she was presumed to be experiencing a mental health episode.

One of the final tweaks to the budget was to expand the San Antonio Community Outreach and Resiliency Effort (SA CORE) program even further than expected.

A single-team pilot program of an SAPD officer, a San Antonio Fire Department paramedic, and a mental health clinician proved popular with city staff and council members. The team responded to mental health-related calls for service in the downtown area, with a focus on resolving any issues at the scene instead of bringing someone away in handcuffs.

The city had already planned to expand the program to three teams by January which could cover the entire city between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Council members, though, asked to add more money that would allow for around-the-clock coverage starting in the summer of 2024.

HOMELESSNESS

Homeless outreach and tackling encampments were a top priority for residents who answered the city’s budget survey.

City staff says there are now more places to house people, and the city is looking to open another low-barrier shelter. And for the first time, it’s setting a goal of getting 400 people off the street.

It’s also adding an additional $200,000 for rental and utility assistance to help prevent more people from losing their homes.

On the other hand, the proposed budget has money to do 700 homeless camp cleanups, up from 500 camps this year, which is a controversial tactic for some.

Walsh said the city would commit to performing an assessment of a reported camp, doing outreach to the people there, and cleaning it up within two weeks of being called about it. The cleanup schedule will be publicly available, he said.

ANIMAL CARE SERVICES

After a review of its strategic plan and high-profile issues with dangerous dogs, including a deadly mauling of an elderly man on the West Side, the city is throwing its Animal Care Services department a big bone.

The ACS budget will grow 33% over the previous year’s original amount and includes money for additional spay and neuter locations on the East and West sides and 29 new positions.

Eight of the positions specifically to help answer critical 311 calls for animal issues, like aggressive dogs, neglect, and cruelty. City staff say ACS currently has only enough staff to respond to about 44% of those calls currently, but had hoped to get to 100% by adding staff over three years, with a 64% response rate as the goal for FY 2024.

Saying that was still too little, Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2) pushed to add all the necessary positions into the upcoming budget. However, City Manager Erik Walsh said that hiring and logistical hurdles would still prevent the city from achieving a 100% response rate right away.

Instead, the city will add the additional positions to the FY 2025 budget, with the goal of having those new officers start in the summer of 2025.

Seven other positions will be for ACS officers tasked with responding to all of the 3,500 bite reports the city receives and following up on compliance issues for dangerous dogs.

BALLISTIC GLASS FOR SAPD

Following a slew of shootings of San Antonio Police officers, the city will spend $210,000 next year to replace the windshields and side glass on 30 vehicles for specialty units like SWAT and the Street Crimes unit.

In subsequent years, the city will include the ballistic glass in the approximately 200 patrol vehicles it replaces annually.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS