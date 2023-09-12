Abortion travel fund, mental health teams, traffic & sidewalk spending top possible city budget changes

San Antonio – San Antonio City Council members are preparing to jockey to get their preferred tweaks into the annual budget ahead of Thursday’s vote on the $3.7 billion spending plan.

Around-the-clock coverage from a new mental health program, a fund to help cover travel to out-of-state abortion clinics, and more money for sidewalk and traffic improvements topped the list of 66 council requests that City Manager Erik Walsh compiled into a memo on Monday.

At a total cost of just under $33 million - with at least two council members saying they have further suggestions - it’s unlikely all the requested amendments will make it into the final cut of the budget. The council will discuss the proposals during its Tuesday afternoon meeting.

However, council will have some extra money to spend.

In the same memo, Walsh said the share of CPS Energy revenue the city receives has continued to come in higher than expected, largely because of the utility’s sales on the wholesale market at times when the grid was low on capacity. So, even with a slight shortfall in sales tax collections, the city will have $20 million more on hand than what staff anticipated when they first presented the budget on Aug. 5.

Council members could either spend the entire $20 million on proposed budget amendments, Walsh wrote, or they can spend just under $5 million of it and discuss how to use the other $15 million later.

The proposed spending plan staff presented in early August was already 9% larger than the original version of the current year’s budget passed by the previous council. Most of the increase came from capital expenses, especially to expand the city’s airport.

CPS PAYMENTS

One proposal that would dwarf the other requested changes was not on the list, though Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda is expected to propose it during Tuesday’s meeting.

She has suggested cutting back how much the the city-owned CPS Energy pays into city coffers in exchange for staving off an expected rate hike.

The idea, which she outlined for KSAT last week, would mean foregoing $90 million in the next year alone. The councilwoman has said she believes that could be done without cutting into existing city services, though it’s unclear how.

SA CORE EXPANSION

The city may be planning to add a record number of San Antonio police officers this year, but city council members’ focus during police budget talks was largely centered around its handling of mental health calls.

The city already plans to expand its budding San Antonio Community Outreach and Resiliency Effort (SA CORE) program to three teams in January to cover the entire city. However, staff say the mayor and seven of the council districts have asked to expand the program further so it can respond to calls 24 hours a day.

That would take an additional $3.5 million in the upcoming budget, staff say, and cost $3.7 million in the 2025 fiscal year.

REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE FUND

With the support of five council members, this amendment has the potential to be one of the most controversial.

Abortion advocates have pushed for the creation of a $500,000 so-called “Reproductive Justice Fund” that - among other things - could help fund community organizations that provide logistical support for women seeking out-of-state abortions, such as lodging and transportation.

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo has supported their efforts and filed a budget amendment request to create a $500,000 fund, though she has been evasive in describing what exactly the fund would do.

The previous San Antonio City Council passed a non-binding resolution in August 2022 expressing support for women’s ability to access abortion. Castillo has painted the proposed fund as a way to help fulfill that commitment, though it is not clear if it will be legally possible, given the state’s strict anti-abortion laws.

Councilwoman Sukh Kaur (D1), Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez (D2), Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran (D3), and Councilman John Courage (D9) also support the idea, according to Walsh’s memo.

SIDEWALK AND TRAFFIC IMPROVEMENTS

Half of the city council has also asked for council members to get more money to spend on traffic and sidewalk projects in their district.

The 10 council districts each currently receive $450,000 to spend on the Neighborhood Accessibility and Mobility Program (NAMP) projects, which council members allocate. That covers expenses like sidewalks, crosswalks, traffic studies, and traffic signals.

City staff proposed maintaining that level of discretionary funding, but Walsh says five of the council members have asked to raise that amount to $700,000, which would cost another $2.5 million in the budget.

