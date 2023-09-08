Recent police shootings in San Antonio ‘may be an anomaly,’ Criminology professor says

Criminology professor Dr. Jeffrey Bumgarner says five officers shot in two weeks is uncommon. But it's not just going on in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Unusual. That’s how a criminology professor describes the string of shootings of San Antonio police officers.

In the past two weeks, five officers were wounded and four suspects shot by officers. In one case, an officer shot himself while pursuing an armed suspect.

Texas State University Criminology Professor Dr. Jeff Bumgarner said it’s unusual to have nearly five shootouts involving police officers in two weeks. Nationwide, there has been a rise of officers shot and killed by gunfire. None of the officers in San Antonio were killed.

“I’m just saying that that two-week period was unusual. You know, it may be an anomaly, and we hope it is,” Bumgarner said.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit that tracks officers killed in the line of duty nationwide, in 2019 and 2020 upwards of 40 officers were killed by gunfire. In 2021 and 2022, just over 60 fatalities.

Officers killed by gunfire nationwide, yearly

2019-51

2020-46

2021-63

2022-61

Bumgarner believes this uptick is linked to the George Floyd protests and what he sees as dehumanizing of police officers.

“People forget that cops have families and dreams and hopes and things just like anybody else. And that they’re, you know, in most cases, doing the very best they can in a tough situation,” Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner was not surprised that most of the shootings involved people with warrants or a criminal history.

“The best prediction of future behavior is past behavior,” Bumgarner said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said those suspects should have been in jail, but the Bexar County District Attorney argues the cases did not have enough evidence to move forward.

Bumgarner said convictions are based on proof beyond a reasonable doubt and not a perfect case.

“Suddenly, cases that always flew in the past and met legal muster are suddenly being rejected. Not by a judge or a jury, but by the DA. You’ve got to ask, ‘What’s going on at the DA’s office?’” Bumgarner said.

Police Shootings Timeline