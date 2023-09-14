San Antonio Business Journal Exclusive: High-end motorsports development planned near SA airport

Prestige Motorsports is set to open its first venue in San Antonio, where the company will be based.

SAN ANTONIO – Exotic cars, fine dining and five-star experiences. That’s what Prestige Motorsports says it has planned for a new development near San Antonio International Airport.

The 19,000-square-foot complex will include a boutique dealership and a clubhouse featuring an upscale auto-themed lounge in a 3,000-square-foot mezzanine that includes a full-service bar, dining facilities, big-screen televisions and a Formula 1 simulator.

“It’s a country club meets a car dealership. That’s the best way I can explain it,” Prestige Motorsports co-founder Ben Brunton told me. “What we are creating here has never been done before.”

The venue, set to open Sept. 8 on a site off Plymouth Avenue west of U.S. Highway 281, will offer members an opportunity to acquire, sell, trade or consign vehicles in a social club environment. Prestige Motorsports will also offer car owners various detailing services and access to a climate-controlled and secured storage facility that can accommodate up to 90 vehicles.

“It’s got everything that a dealership doesn’t have,” said Brunton, who is from a town near Stonehenge but met his wife in San Antonio during a visit several years ago. “We can source any vehicle from around the United States or the world.”

Prestige Motorsports will include a climate-controlled storage area that can house 90 vehicles. (Prestige Motorsports via San Antonio Business Journal)

The concept behind Prestige Motorsports was inspired in part by Brunton’s frustration with paying to store his own car collection where he could rarely see it. The venue, he said, will be a gathering place for people who share a passion for automobiles and home to a range of social and charitable events.

Construction on the site has included some reclamation work.

“We excavated down 20 feet, because we had to go through all the trash that was there,” he said.

Prestige Motorsports is already pursuing similar projects in multiple other markets, including one in Dubai with a 200-car storage facility.

“We’ve got one that’s going to be going up in in Austin and then we have West Palm Beach in Florida right now that we’re just working on the contract for the land,” Brunton said.

The company’s home base will be San Antonio.

“It’s our It’s our flagship market,” he said.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.