Free contemporary arts festival known as Luminaria will return to San Antonio this fall

A contemporary arts festival will light up downtown San Antonio this fall and you can attend the soiree for free.

Luminaria will commemorate its 15th anniversary from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the newly renovated Hemisfair area and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The festival, known for being a nighttime celebration of the arts, is free and open to the public.

Artists and groups from across Texas, New York, and Mexico will showcase their work through live music, fine arts, film, digital art, dance, poetry, and large-scale art installations.

Event organizers said there will also be a Quinceañera presentation this year.

A full list of featured artists is expected later this week.

Check out a video from last year’s festival below: