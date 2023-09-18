95º
Free contemporary arts festival known as Luminaria will return to San Antonio this fall

Luminaria is known for being a nighttime celebration of the arts

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Luminaria Festival in downtown San Antonio in 2019. (Charles Cima, Charles Cima/Flickr Creative Commons)

A contemporary arts festival will light up downtown San Antonio this fall and you can attend the soiree for free.

Luminaria will commemorate its 15th anniversary from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the newly renovated Hemisfair area and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The festival, known for being a nighttime celebration of the arts, is free and open to the public.

Artists and groups from across Texas, New York, and Mexico will showcase their work through live music, fine arts, film, digital art, dance, poetry, and large-scale art installations.

Event organizers said there will also be a Quinceañera presentation this year.

A full list of featured artists is expected later this week.

Check out a video from last year’s festival below:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

