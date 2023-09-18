90º
Guns, stolen IDs found inside stolen car after chase, Bexar County deputies say

Driver arrested, passenger still on the run

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies say an early morning chase has ended with the arrest of a driver and the seizure of weapons and stolen identification cards from inside a stolen vehicle.

A passenger in the car, however, was able to escape.

The incident began in far West Bexar County around 4 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say they noticed the two women who were in the car breaking into other vehicles.

They say the pair then led them on a 15-minute-long chase that ended within the San Antonio city limits, on E. Amber Place near Walhalla Street.

There, deputies say, both women tried to run from them.

They were able to catch and arrest the driver right away.

The passenger headed down a nearby alley.

Deputies, with help from San Antonio police officers, a K9 and helicopter, searched the area but did not find that woman.

Inside the car, which deputies believe was stolen, they say they found about a half dozen weapons as well as different ID cards with other people’s names on them.

They did not release the name right away of the woman who was arrested.

