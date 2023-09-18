Driver arrested, passenger on the run after vehicle chase with deputies in far West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a driver and is searching for a passenger following a vehicle chase with deputies in far West Bexar County early Monday morning.

BCSO said they had been chasing a stolen car for roughly 15 minutes shortly before 4:30 a.m. near Highway 211 and Highway 90 when the vehicle eventually reached city limits.

Two people inside the vehicle had allegedly been committing burglaries prior to the chase.

The sheriff’s office managed to catch and arrest the driver. The San Antonio Police Department is now helping to search for a passenger, who bailed from the car somewhere off East Amber Place and Walhalla Avenue and then ran into an alley.

The EAGLE helicopter and K9 units are also assisting, along with several officers on the ground.

Authorities say inside the stolen vehicle they found multiple items, including as many as six weapons and stolen IDs. The investigation and search for the passenger is ongoing.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.