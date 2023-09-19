Drop the Mic: Share your photos with KSAT’s mascot on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been nearly a month since KSAT introduced its mascot, and we want to see your photos with Mic!
Mic joined the KSAT 12 team in August 2023 and debuted at the second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic, where he brought the noise to the biggest weekend for high school football in San Antonio.
See if you can spot Mic out and about at different KSAT and community events.
If you see Mic... Say hi, snap a photo, and upload it to KSAT Connect, where you could be featured on air or on KSAT.com.
Learn more about Mic the KSAT 12 Mascot HERE.
Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:
- Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
- If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
- Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
- Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
- Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
- Select “Mic the KSAT 12 Mascot” as the channel and “Mic the Mascot” as your category.
- Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
- The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.