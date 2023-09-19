Drop the Mic: Share your photos with KSAT’s mascot on KSAT Connect

KSAT's Mascot Mic with fans at the 2023 KSAT Pigskin Classic.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been nearly a month since KSAT introduced its mascot, and we want to see your photos with Mic!

Mic joined the KSAT 12 team in August 2023 and debuted at the second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic, where he brought the noise to the biggest weekend for high school football in San Antonio.

See if you can spot Mic out and about at different KSAT and community events.

If you see Mic... Say hi, snap a photo, and upload it to KSAT Connect, where you could be featured on air or on KSAT.com.

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting: