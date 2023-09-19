Family seeks justice after daughter recorded in changing room at Forever 21

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a 14-year-old girl said she was recorded in a dressing room while back-to-school shopping at Forever 21 at La Cantera last month.

“‘Mom, I think he was recording me. I know he has me on camera. I saw his phone recording.’ And her voice was just shaking really bad,” said the girl’s mother, who asked that her family remain anonymous.

The phone call she received on Aug. 11 from her daughter is one she says she’ll never forget. The mother says her daughter saw a phone propped up on a pair of jeans and pointed up at her from underneath the changing room.

“It’s awful. It’s awful. You can’t take that back. You can’t rewind it. It’s heartbreaking,” said the mother.

As much as the family wants to forget about going back-to-school shopping, it’s a day that still haunts their little girl.

“She’s feeling really bad about herself. She feels violated,” said the mother.

The 14-year-old was able to take a picture of the person she said was responsible. KSAT blurred the man’s face because San Antonio police have not identified him as a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

The family’s attorney, Adam Cortez, also wants Forever 21 to be held accountable.

“Forever 21 was aware of this man. They recognized him from his distinctive sneakers and had prior complaints about him. Yet, he was still able to enter the store and enter the unisex dressing room, so that’s a bit disturbing,” said Cortez.

Cortez said they have filed a claim against Forever 21 and hope to settle the issue amicably without a lawsuit.

KSAT emailed Forever 21 at 4:30 this afternoon but has not heard back yet.