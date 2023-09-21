School bus being towed catches fire on Loop 410, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lanes of Loop 410 were shut down for a spell after a school bus being towed caught fire overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of Northeast Loop 410, not far from Interstate 35 and Binz Engleman Road on the city’s East Side.

According to police, a man had bought a school bus at an auction and was towing it with another bus when he noticed one of them was on fire and pulled over to the side of the road.

San Antonio firefighters arrived and were able to put out the fire. Nobody was hurt.

The fire caused a shutdown of the highway for more than 30 minutes. Lanes of the highway eventually reopened.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

It is not exactly clear as to why the bus caught fire.