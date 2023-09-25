Law officers swarm East Central High School after ‘disturbance’; No injuries reported

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at East Central High School on Monday morning, and it turns out it may have all been a hoax.

A spokesperson for East Central said there were reports of gunshots, but the entire campus has been checked and there is no evidence of gunfire.

“Everyone is safe, no one harmed. We will continue to make updates,” said East Central ISD spokesperson Brandon Oliver.

Some parents told KSAT that they were told to turn around and go home when they attempted to drop their child off at school.

“Right now, everything is in a hold while we gain situational awareness,” Oliver told KSAT.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said they responded as if it were an actual shooting, but it appears to have been just a hoax.

“We don’t believe there was ever an actual threat toward the school or any actual shooting on the school. A name was given very early on in the situation. We’d sent deputies to that residence where that person lives. We have him secured that several miles from here. At this point, we’re still trying to determine, did that young man actually make the call or was it a swatting type situation where somebody (else) did it?” Salazar said.

Even though there was no true emergency on campus, the district is allowing parents to pick up their children, if they choose to do so. Parents are instructed to park near the employee parking lot and walk to the Patterson Center.

“Ultimately, it’s an unfortunate situation. And for anybody who does these sorts of things intentionally, it deploys a lot of resources, scares a lot of people, and shame on on whoever was responsible,” said ECISD Superintendent Roland Toscano. “I would encourage you folks to really think twice about doing such a thing. It really it really affects people and communities in a negative way.”