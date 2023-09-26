77º
San Antonio police searching for missing 36-year-old woman

Angela Nicole Segura was last seen in the 300 block of Dorie Street

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 36-year-old woman who disappeared last week.

Angela Nicole Segura was last seen on Saturday in the 300 block of Dorie Street, not far from Lone Oak Street and Martin Luther King Drive on the East Side.

Segura is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark yellow shirt, blue jeans, purple Sketchers shoes and a beige purse.

She has a diagnosed medical condition, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

