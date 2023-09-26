Walk to honor Heart Warriors, Heart Angels at the San Antonio Congenital Heart Walk

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Heart Foundation is hosting a family-friendly walk at the San Antonio Zoo to raise money for congenital heart defects research.

The walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. followed by an opening ceremony and then the walking event at 9 a.m.

Entertainment and activities will be provided. Proceeds from this event will benefit the ongoing research of congenital heart defects (CHD). Visit the Walk for One More Heartbeat event to learn more and how to register.

The Children’s Heart Foundation is the country’s leading organization solely dedicated to funding congenital heart defect (CHD) research. CHDs are America’s most common birth defect, affecting nearly 40,000 babies every year, or 1 baby every 15 minutes.

