Man who owned dogs that killed elderly man makes first court appearance

SAN ANTONIO – The man who owned the dogs that killed an elderly man earlier this year is making his first court appearance since his indictment.

Christian Moreno is charged with injury to the elderly and dangerous dog attack resulting in death.

Moreno along with his wife Abilene Schnieder were arrested days apart after investigators said three of the couple’s dogs escaped from their yard in the 2800 block of Depla Street and were roaming free when two of them attacked Ramon Najera, 81. Najera died from his injuries in the Feb. 24 attack.

His wife, Janie, and two others were taken to an area hospital for treatment but survived their injuries, police previously said.

Three San Antonio firefighters fought off the dogs to get to Najera and his wife, using pickaxes and pike poles to protect themselves. One fire captain was injured but is okay, San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood previously said.

San Antonio Animal Care Services later took custody of the three dogs owned by Moreno and Schnieder. They were all eventually euthanized.

Both Moreno and Schnieder have been out on bond. While Tuesday is Moreno’s first court appearance, Schnieder will have her first hearing on Oct. 3.

Injury to the elderly is a third-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of five years and/or a maximum fine of $10,000.

The charge of dangerous dog attack resulting in death is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.