Family pushes for dangerous dog legislation following deadly attack in February

House Bill 4759 goes to public hearing on April 17

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time publicly, the family of Ramon Najera is speaking about him.

The 81-year-old was killed in February by a pack of dangerous dogs.

“My dad, he was a military man. He started out, you know, in the military, you know, he got out of high school and joined the military,” Raymond Najera said.

You can see a lot of Ramon Najera in his son Raymond, between their green thumbs and frugality.

”Coupon King. He always carried those coupon books wherever he went,” Raymond said with a smile and a laugh.

Raymond’s father is still with him, even though he was taken on February 24th after several pit bulls attacked Ramon and his wife.

Raymond’s stepmom is still recovering.

“She has that fear that it’s gonna be...something’s gonna come up on her. And, you know, just the way she was attacked,” Raymond said.

Their family is turning that pain into action, traveling to Austin to speak on behalf of Texas House Bill 4759 authored by Liz Campos at a public hearing.

HB 4759 allows for witnesses to remain anonymous when animal care services investigates incidents and once a dog is deemed dangerous, the report is turned over to local courts to prosecute as a class C misdemeanor as a first offense and third-degree felony for repeated offenses.

“They may be small changes but they’re significant changes,” Raymond said.

He’ll be sharing his father’s story, hoping it’ll appeal to lawmakers so they’ll back this bill and keep this tragedy from happening to another family.

If it becomes law, it’ll bear his dad’s name.

“It’s bittersweet. You know, he’s gone but his name will still be, you know, archived in Texas...Texas state,” Raymond said.

The public hearing for HB 4759 is happening Monday.

Raymond is asking people to stand with him and call on their representatives to back the bill.

Two other pieces of legislation have been filed by San Antonio area lawmakers relating to dangerous dogs, not only in our city but across the state.

You can read about HB 4909 and HB 2226 here.

