Spurs preseason TV schedule includes 2 nationally televised games

A fan holds a photo of Victor Wembanyama during an NBA basketball draft watch party at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama with the first pick. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday announced their preseason TV schedule that includes two nationally televised games.

The Silver and Black, along with No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama, will first face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. That game will be shown on Bally Sports.

The Spurs’ upcoming season is perhaps one of the most anticipated in recent years, with the uber-talented Wembanyama joining an already young and exciting roster. Wembanyama, 19, has been one of the most hyped and talked about prospects in recent memory and his addition should jolt a team and city needing a true franchise player.

The Spurs’ second preseason game is on Friday, Oct. 13, against the Miami Heat and will be aired on TNT, the first of two nationally televised games. The Heat bring back much of their NBA Finals team from a year ago, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and are also currently looking to possibly add Portland’s all-star guard Damian Lillard to their roster.

The Spurs’ third and fourth preseason games, both against the Houston Rockets, will be seen on CW35. The games are Monday, Oct. 16, and Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The Rockets this past offseason fell in the NBA Draft lottery from pick No. 2 to No. 4, eventually drafting wing Amen Thompson to pair with young talents Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. The team also added two notable and expensive free agents, point guard Fred Van Fleet from Toronto and Dillon Brooks from Memphis, to aid their roster.

The Silver and Black’s final preseason game will take place against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 20 that will be shown on NBATV. The Warriors made perhaps one of the biggest trades in the offseason, acquiring veteran point guard Chris Paul to go with the re-signing of veteran forward Draymond Green. They’ll team up with “Splash Brothers” Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and are again expected to challenge in the Western Conference.

The Spurs said that their in-season tournament and regular season broadcast information will be released at a later date.

A Spurs team scrimmage will held on Saturday, Oct. 7 ahead of the team’s preseason games. The Spurs will play four 10-minute quarters to give fans a first-look of the team.

The regular season starts on Oct. 25 at home against the Dallas Mavericks at the recently officially-named Frost Bank Center.

READ MORE: