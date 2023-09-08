104º
Full list of City Nights, promotional and theme nights for the Spurs 2023-2024 season

Games to raise awareness for cancer, honor military members, foster inclusivity

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Spurs, NBA, Frost Bank Center
File: A rendering of what the Frost Bank Center building marquee and signage will look like. Courtesy: Spurs Sports & Entertainment (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs released the City Nights and promotional and theme nights for the 2023-2024 regular season.

Certain games throughout the season will raise awareness for cancer, honor military members and foster inclusivity, while others will feature giveaways for fans, the Spurs announced in a press release.

The schedule also features 10 City Nights, presented by Michelob ULTRA, during which the Spurs will sport their newest City Edition uniforms.

The home season will open and close with giveaways for fans. The season opener on Oct. 25 will feature a T-shirt giveaway while the final home game of the regular season will be fan appreciation night.

Other promotions throughout the season include the “Ticket + 2 Beers” package, which is available for all Sunday through Thursday games at the Frost Bank Center for an additional $7 fee.

For more information and to view the full promotional schedule, fans can head to Spurs.com/Promotions or text PROMOTIONS to 210-444-5050.

DateOpponentThemePresented By
October 25DallasOpening NightTicketmaster
November 10MinnesotaCity Night (In-Season Tournament)Michelob ULTRA
November 12MiamiVeterans NightUSAA
November 17SacramentoCity Night (In-Season Tournament)Michelob ULTRA
November 20LA ClippersCity NightMichelob ULTRA
November 30AtlantaHispanicHeritage Night
December 15LA LakersCity NightMichelob ULTRA
December 31BostonCity NightMichelob ULTRA
January 12CharlottePride Night
January 13ChicagoMartin Luther King Jr. Night
January 24Oklahoma CityCity NightMichelob ULTRA
January 26PortlandBox Out Cancer Night
January 27MinnesotaSalute NightUSAA
February 2New OrleansBlack Heritage Night
February 3ClevelandCity NightMichelob ULTRA
March 3IndianaMilitary Appreciation NightUSAA
March 15DenverI-35 Series (at Moody Center)Alienware and Netspend
March 17BrooklynI-35 Series (at Moody Center)Alienware and Netspend
March 19DallasCity NightMichelob ULTRA
March 22MemphisWomen’s Night
March 25PhoenixCity NightMichelob ULTRA
March 31Golden StateCity NightMichelob ULTRA
April 14DetroitFan Appreciation NightTakis
Spurs City Night and Promotional Schedule (San Antonio Spurs)

