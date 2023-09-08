Full list of City Nights, promotional and theme nights for the Spurs 2023-2024 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs released the City Nights and promotional and theme nights for the 2023-2024 regular season.
Certain games throughout the season will raise awareness for cancer, honor military members and foster inclusivity, while others will feature giveaways for fans, the Spurs announced in a press release.
The schedule also features 10 City Nights, presented by Michelob ULTRA, during which the Spurs will sport their newest City Edition uniforms.
The home season will open and close with giveaways for fans. The season opener on Oct. 25 will feature a T-shirt giveaway while the final home game of the regular season will be fan appreciation night.
Other promotions throughout the season include the “Ticket + 2 Beers” package, which is available for all Sunday through Thursday games at the Frost Bank Center for an additional $7 fee.
For more information and to view the full promotional schedule, fans can head to Spurs.com/Promotions or text PROMOTIONS to 210-444-5050.
|Date
|Opponent
|Theme
|Presented By
|October 25
|Dallas
|Opening Night
|Ticketmaster
|November 10
|Minnesota
|City Night (In-Season Tournament)
|Michelob ULTRA
|November 12
|Miami
|Veterans Night
|USAA
|November 17
|Sacramento
|City Night (In-Season Tournament)
|Michelob ULTRA
|November 20
|LA Clippers
|City Night
|Michelob ULTRA
|November 30
|Atlanta
|Hispanic
|Heritage Night
|December 15
|LA Lakers
|City Night
|Michelob ULTRA
|December 31
|Boston
|City Night
|Michelob ULTRA
|January 12
|Charlotte
|Pride Night
|January 13
|Chicago
|Martin Luther King Jr. Night
|January 24
|Oklahoma City
|City Night
|Michelob ULTRA
|January 26
|Portland
|Box Out Cancer Night
|January 27
|Minnesota
|Salute Night
|USAA
|February 2
|New Orleans
|Black Heritage Night
|February 3
|Cleveland
|City Night
|Michelob ULTRA
|March 3
|Indiana
|Military Appreciation Night
|USAA
|March 15
|Denver
|I-35 Series (at Moody Center)
|Alienware and Netspend
|March 17
|Brooklyn
|I-35 Series (at Moody Center)
|Alienware and Netspend
|March 19
|Dallas
|City Night
|Michelob ULTRA
|March 22
|Memphis
|Women’s Night
|March 25
|Phoenix
|City Night
|Michelob ULTRA
|March 31
|Golden State
|City Night
|Michelob ULTRA
|April 14
|Detroit
|Fan Appreciation Night
|Takis