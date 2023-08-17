NBA full schedule: Wembanyama, Spurs to open season against Luka Doncic, Mavs

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama shoots over Portland Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA released the 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday, and Spurs No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama will make his much anticipated regular-season debut at home on Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central Time and the game will be shown nationally on ESPN.

The Spurs then take on their other in-state rival, the Houston Rockets, on Friday, Oct. 27, before going on the road. The Spurs’ schedule features 19 nationally televised games this season. Here are some other key home dates and opponents.

Denver Nuggets, March 15 and April 12.

Golden State Warriors, March 11 and 31.

Los Angeles Clippers, Nov. 20 and 22.

Los Angeles Lakers, Dec. 13 and 15.

Phoenix Suns, March 23 and 25.

Boston Celtics on New Year’s Eve

As part of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Spurs’ schedule features four designated Group Play games, including a visit from Minnesota on Nov. 10 before hitting the road for a stop at Oklahoma City on Nov. 14.

The Silver and Black are back at home to host Sacramento on Nov. 17 followed by a stop at Golden State on Nov. 24. Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds and will compete for the In-Season Tournament Championship on Dec. 9.

San Antonio’s annual Rodeo Road Trip will feature a nine-game away stretch starting Feb. 7, where the Spurs will visit Miami, Orlando, Brooklyn, Toronto, Dallas, Sacramento, the L.A. Lakers, Utah and Minnesota before returning home on Feb. 29 to host Oklahoma City.

The Silver and Black have a seven-game homestand from Jan. 24-Feb. 3, leading up to the Rodeo Road Trip, and an eight-game homestand from March 11-25. The Spurs wrap up the regular season at home as they host Detroit on April 14.