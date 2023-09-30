80º
Crime stoppers continue search for gunmen who killed man during home invasion on North Side

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers continue to search for two men who broke into a North Side apartment and killed 29-year-old Jacoy Ray Grant two months ago.

The incident happened on July 23 at an apartment complex in the 16400 block of Henderson Pass.

Police said two masked men had kicked down Grant’s front door and demanded money before pistol-whipping him and fatally shooting him once in the chest.

The gunmen fled the scene before the police arrived.

Anyone with information on the men is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

