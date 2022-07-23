90º

SAPD: Masked men on the run after breaking into far North Side apartment, killing tenant

Police say the victim was pistol-whipped before being shot in the chest

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police are investigating a murder after two masked men broke into an apartment and shot a man on the far North Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a murder after two masked men broke into an apartment and shot a man on the far North Side.

Officers were called at 2 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex in the 16400 block of Henderson Pass for a shooting.

According to SAPD, two masked suspects broke into an apartment by kicking down a door and demanding money from the victim.

After pistol-whipping the man, the suspects then shot him once in the torso.

When police arrived, they found the victim deceased inside of the apartment. The suspects took off before officers arrived.

Authorities are still working to gather more evidence and track down the suspects. The investigation continues.

