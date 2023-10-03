BAMC seeks volunteers to help support healthcare mission

John Scanlon greets staff members as they arrive at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021. Scanlon, an Air Force retiree, has been volunteering at BAMC since 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

SAN ANTONIO – Brooke Army Medical Center is seeking volunteers to support its healthcare mission.

Volunteers serve across the BAMC campus, including at Camp Bullis and various community-based medical homes.

“Volunteers serve in various capacities throughout the organization, including shuttling patients to and from the parking lot, working the information desks, and helping in the clinics and on the wards,” Michael Dulevitz, chief at the Office of Volunteer Services said.

BAMC’s Volunteer Program has been active for more than 28 years

“Many of our current volunteers are retired professionals who want to continue to serve,” Dulevitz said. “Some of our volunteers have been serving at BAMC for over 20 years.”

After retiring from active duty and federal employment, Rafael and Zoila Rios still felt a passion for giving back to their military community.

The couple began volunteering at BAMC in 2017, and between the two, they have served a combined 2,150 hours.

“Volunteering in a hospital is a rewarding experience for our family,” Zoila Rios said. “It provides different ways of spending time together, learning new skills and making new friends. It also deepened our shared values of service and compassion.”

Paula Davidson is the volunteer coordinator for the Burn Intensive Care Unit. She started volunteering in 2014 and has served more than 1,700 hours.

“I get to help, support and be there for people on what could be considered one of the worst days of their lives,” Davidson said. “I get to do my small part in giving them comfort as they navigate the path that lies ahead.”

The volunteer commitment should not be taken lightly.

“We ask for a year’s commitment and at least one four-hour shift per week,” Dulevitz said.

For information on becoming a BAMC volunteer, call Jennifer Slack at 210-916-5388 or Michael Dulevitz at 210-916-5381.