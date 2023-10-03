Spurs, guard Devin Vassell agree to 5-year, $146M extension, reports say

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, talks with Devin Vassell (24) by the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and guard Devin Vassell have agreed to a five-year $146 million contract extension, according to media reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Vassell’s agents told ESPN about the deal on Monday. The team has yet to make an official announcement.

Vassell, the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida State, is considered by the Silver and Black to be one of the key players on the team moving forward, along with No. 1 overall selection Victor Wembanyama.

Vassell, during the 2022-2023 season, averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, but played just 38 games due to an injury. He shot better than 38% from three in his 32 starts, playing 31 minutes per game.

Vassell’s performance was a breakthrough year for the former Seminole and this year, he is ranked as the No. 82 player in the league, according to CBS Sports’ NBA Top 100 list. It was a knee injury that sidelined him for much of the year.

Vassell has upped his scoring average in each of his three NBA seasons by more than six points per game, averaging 5.5 points as a rookie and then 12.3 points per game in his second season, before finally hitting the 18-points-per-game mark last year.

ESPN’s Wojnarowski says he is the sixth player in his draft class to agree to an extension, joining Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.

The upcoming Spurs season is perhaps one of the most anticipated in recent years, with Vassell joining the uber-talented Wembanyama to form an exciting and young core that also includes Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan. Wembanyama, 19, has been one of the most hyped and talked about prospects in recent memory and his addition should jolt a team and city needing a true franchise player.

Last week the Spurs announced their preseason TV schedule and it includes two nationally televised games.

The Silver and Black will tip off the 2023-24 campaign on the road with a preseason matchup at Oklahoma City on Monday, Oct. 9 before returning home to the newly-named Frost Bank Center for a three-game slate beginning Oct. 13 vs. Miami.

A Spurs team scrimmage will held on Saturday, Oct. 7 ahead of the team’s preseason games. The Spurs will play four 10-minute quarters to give fans a first look at the team.

The regular season starts on Oct. 25 at home against the Dallas Mavericks at the recently renamed Frost Bank Center.