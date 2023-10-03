89º
Real Estate

Check out $80 million ranch for sale in Bexar County

3,630-acre legacy ranch is located just northwest of Loop 1604

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Mt. Solitude Ranch (David L Runion, Copyright 2015 David Runion)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – You can live out your true Texas dreams at a 3,630-acre legacy ranch just northwest of Loop 1604.

The ranch is still on the market after it was originally listed in 2022 but the price tag is significantly more than your average buyer can afford at nearly $80 million. (If you win Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball you definitely can though!)

“Since first introducing Mt. Solitude Ranch to the marketplace in 2022, intentionally absent a public price, we have been engaged with a series of ongoing development interests and options, as well as having received several expressions of interest and overtures from private individuals,” stated Icon Global’s Bernard Uechtritz.

“While the owners would love to find the next private generational stewards to enjoy the ranch, it is hard to ignore some of the development and conceptual interests that we’ve looked at,” Uechtritz continued.

Mt. Solitude Ranch adjoins the large tract of Rancho Sierra lands, owned by the General Land Office, which consists of 2,316.45 acres of vacant land.

Contrary to popular real estate marketing tactics, the ranch is expected to increase in price if it goes unsold.

“As commercial and residential metroplex development and connectivity continues its advance, the price will only go up accordingly while its inherent long-term investment value also continues to accrue,” Uechtritz said.

