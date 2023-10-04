18-year-old hospitalized after ‘playing chicken’ with train, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is in the hospital after he narrowly avoided being being struck by a train early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. near the intersection of Burnet Street and Chestnut Street, just east of downtown.

According to police, the teen was on the tracks and was “playing chicken” with the train.

The injured teen was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with a head laceration and a broken arm, police said.

Union Pacific, the San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

It is unclear as to why the teen chose to play the game on the train tracks.