VIA seeking transit advocates for new volunteer council

Keep San Antonio Moving Council will work closely with local community

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is seeking applications from local transit advocates for its new Keep San Antonio Moving Council.

The all-volunteer council was created to inform and engage the public about projects and services as part of VIA’s Keep SA Moving plan.

San Antonio voters approved a 1/8th-cent sales tax to help fund Keep SA Moving projects in November 2020.

The plan is a “voter-approved collection of projects designed to improve mobility for all San Antonians,” VIA’s website says.

Additionally, the council — approved by VIA’s Board of Trustees in September — will connect with the public and gather their feedback about public transit in San Antonio.

“The VIA Council to Keep San Antonio Moving will help strengthen our connection to the public we serve by having conversations, sharing information, and gathering feedback that will help drive a more vibrant, mobile future for San Antonio,” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said.

Applications to serve on the council are open through Oct. 27. Applications are available here.

