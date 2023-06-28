VIA opens first community office focused on Keep SA Moving project

Local officials celebrate the opening of a VIA project office designed to be an information hub for the city’s first Advanced Rapid Transit corridor.

SAN ANTONIO – Local officials on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a VIA project office designed to be an information hub for the city’s first Advanced Rapid Transit corridor.

VIA President/CEO Jeff Arndt, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, former Mayor and U.S. Housing Secretary Henry Cisneros, VIA Board Chair Fernando Reyes and other dignitaries celebrated the opening of the project office.

The celebration comes following the approval of two Interlocal Agreements by the San Antonio City Council and VIA Board of Trustees that solidify the partnership between the two entities on moving the Advanced Rapid Transit North-South Corridor to an anticipated completion in 2027.

Although construction on the corridor isn’t set to begin until 2025, the office opened as a community resource, which offers the opportunity for residents to meet with project team members, give feedback and get updates about the transformative transit project.

Known as the “VIA Rapid Green Line,” the corridor runs from near the San Antonio International Airport along San Pedro Avenue, through downtown and onto Steves Avenue, near Mission Concepcion. VIA Rapid is a new type of mass transit in San Antonio that generally runs in dedicated lanes, outside of regular traffic, and includes elements designed to reduce trip time. That includes off-board fare collection, level platform boarding and transit-priority traffic signals that will keep the Green Line running even during periods of peak traffic and congestion.

Advanced Rapid Transit is a key element in VIA’s Keep SA Moving plan that voters approved in 2020.

The ART Project Office will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and by appointment. Extended hours will be announced in the future. For more information or to request a meeting or presentation on the project, visit KeepSAmoving.com.

