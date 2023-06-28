85º

KSAT viewers share photos of squirrels ‘splooting’ around San Antonio, animals trying to keep cool in heat

Photos show dogs in pools, birds taking a break in bird baths

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Squirrels don’t need a thermostat to tell them it’s time for a “sploot.”

A classic squirrel “sploot” is a way for them to beat the heat — and photos from KSAT viewers show they’ve been “splooting” just about anywhere they can get some reprieve, as temperatures soar in the San Antonio area.

When animals “sploot,” they try to make as much body contact as possible with something cool, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

In photos posted on KSAT Connect, squirrels were seen lying on patios, in the dirt, and on a fence.

“Squirrel dug a hole to try to keep cool during these insane temperatures,” one KSAT Connect user posted.

“This little guy found a cool patch of concrete on my patio in Cibolo. I’d join him, but the neighbors would likely object,” another said.

They’re not the only animals seen keeping cool on KSAT Connect; other photos show dogs in pools, birds taking a break in bird baths, and more.

See below for some photos of animals trying to keep cool in the summer heat. Have a cool pic? Share them on KSAT Connect!

Yvonne Scherny

It is so hot the squirrels are Splooting!

0
San Antonio
J. Moreno

Another scorcher!

1
San Antonio
Sandy

Keeping cool and hydrated!

0
San Antonio
Pins User

Squirrel dug a hole to try to keep cool during these insane temperatures

0
San Antonio
Judith

A red shouldered hawk enjoying a cool bath.

0
San Antonio
nzielsdorf

Cooling off.

0
San Antonio
Tammy Engle Linn

This guy paid a visit to my small bird bath.

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Talk to the tail.

0
San Antonio
Joel Corona

Staying cool in the Texas heat

0
San Antonio
Mel

Karmelo relaxing in the pool

0
Von Ormy
txskibum

This little guy found a cool patch of concrete on my patio in Cibolo. I'd join him, but the neighbors would likely object.

0
San Antonio
tstautz

Keeping cool

0
San Antonio
Mike59

Daphne keeping cool.

0
San Antonio

