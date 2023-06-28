KSAT viewers share photos of squirrels ‘splooting’ around San Antonio, animals trying to keep cool in heat

KSAT viewers shared photos of animals trying to keep cool in the summer heat on KSAT Connect.

SAN ANTONIO – Squirrels don’t need a thermostat to tell them it’s time for a “sploot.”

A classic squirrel “sploot” is a way for them to beat the heat — and photos from KSAT viewers show they’ve been “splooting” just about anywhere they can get some reprieve, as temperatures soar in the San Antonio area.

When animals “sploot,” they try to make as much body contact as possible with something cool, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

In photos posted on KSAT Connect, squirrels were seen lying on patios, in the dirt, and on a fence.

“Squirrel dug a hole to try to keep cool during these insane temperatures,” one KSAT Connect user posted.

“This little guy found a cool patch of concrete on my patio in Cibolo. I’d join him, but the neighbors would likely object,” another said.

They’re not the only animals seen keeping cool on KSAT Connect; other photos show dogs in pools, birds taking a break in bird baths, and more.

See below for some photos of animals trying to keep cool in the summer heat. Have a cool pic? Share them on KSAT Connect!

