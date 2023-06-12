Protect your pets’ paws! Asphalt can reach 150 degrees+ in summer

Concrete and asphalt can get dangerously hot in the summer

This is your annual reminder that the heat can be tough on our pets, too!

And while it’s simple enough to remember to give your pup enough water, it can be easy to forget that walking the dog during the peak heat of the day can do a number on their paws.

DID YOU KNOW?

An infrared image from the KSAT parking lot showing the hot asphalt (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

With an air temperature of 95 degrees, concrete can reach 120 to 130 degrees and asphalt can reach 140 to 150 degrees. Paw burns can occur in five minutes at 120 degrees and within 1 minute at 140 degrees.

Your safest bet is to walk the dog in the morning or near sunset, avoiding the peak heat of the day -- from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. And if you are out and about with your pup in the afternoon, try walking them on grassy areas.

A great way to know if the pavement is too hot for your pet is to place the back of your hand on the surface in question for 5 to10 seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for Fido.

SIGNS OF HEAT STROKE IN DOGS

According to the SA Humane Society’s website, signs of heat stroke in dogs include “excessive fast and desperate panting; dark or bright red tongue and gums; staggering; seizures; diarrhea or vomiting.”

Additionally, some dogs are more prone to heat stroke than others. This includes short-nosed breeds like pugs and bulldogs, as well as heavy-coated or dark-colored breeds.

If you absolutely must keep your dog outside, provide plenty of shade and water. Although it is best to keep them inside when possible.

