Worker painting parking lines at North Side AutoZone struck by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A worker painting lines in an AutoZone parking lot was hospitalized after a hit-and-run, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 14800 block of Blanco Road on the North Side.

Police said the victim had a broken leg and laceration to the back of the head after getting hit by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and was stable, SAPD said.

Police say the driver, when found, will face a charge of failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.