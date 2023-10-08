Fire crews battle house fire on far West Side

SAFD crews responded to a fire on the far West Side late last night.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews battled a house fire with reports of residents inside on the far West Side late last night.

The fire occurred at a home in the 7400 block of Timbercreek Drive.

According to SAFD officials, there were initial reports of people trapped in the home; however, as crews quickly began to battle the fire, it was determined all the residents made it out safely.

The residents were checked by EMS and released, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.