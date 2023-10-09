Fire that damaged local bar was the second incident there overnight, firefighters say

Firefighters were able to put out the fire at Morales Ice House quickly, but not before it caused major damage.

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side bar became the center of attention for first responders twice in one morning, according to San Antonio firefighters.

They say a fire that broke out inside Morales Ice House around 6 a.m. Monday was the second incident there within just a few hours’ time.

San Antonio police officers at the fire scene confirmed they had investigated a crash at the same site, located in the 900 block of Frio City Road, about two hours prior to that.

In the earlier incident, police say a driver crashed into a pole and some picnic tables outside the business.

“Minor damage to the building, but I don’t think that had anything to do with the fire that happened,” said SAFD Battalion Chief Wesley West, who later responded to the fire.

When fire crews arrived at the ice house, it was long after business hours. Still, they found that flames and smoke had found a way inside the building.

“The bar is, obviously, closed at the time we got here,” West said. “Forced entry, got in, knocked the fire down fairly quickly. No injuries to firefighters.”

Although they worked quickly, firefighters were not able to prevent the fire from causing damage.

West said the bar would have to remain closed until repairs are made.

He said fire investigators had been called in to try to determine what caused the fire.

However, they did not reveal right away what, if anything, they found.