SAFD investigating cause of fire at ice house on West Side

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Morales Ice House in the 900 block of Frio City Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are trying to find the cause of a fire that started Monday morning at an ice house on the West Side.

The fire started after 6 a.m. at Morales Ice House in the 900 block of Frio City Road, near Highway 90.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the bar area of the business, which was closed at the time. The fire doesn’t appear suspicious at this time and SAFD is investigating if it started due to an electrical issue.

No one was injured.

This is the second time that police were called to the business early Monday. At some point overnight, a car hit a picnic table outside the business. It doesn’t appear the incident was related, SAFD said.